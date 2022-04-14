Balentine LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 746,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

