Balentine LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

QUAL traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,417 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.79.

