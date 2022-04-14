Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 3,571 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of DD stock opened at $68.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

