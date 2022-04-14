Balentine LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balentine LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

