Banano Market Capitalization Achieves $21.05 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $85,955.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001766 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00044034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,945,858 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

