Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives $0.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €0.90 ($0.98) in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.79 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

