Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.66.

NYSE:BNS opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 86,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

