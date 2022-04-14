Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,365,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

