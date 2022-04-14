Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 9,728 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.