Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,640 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,078,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

TCOM opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

