Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 4,039 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 21,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.22.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

