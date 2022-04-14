Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $195,000 in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 813,899 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.76.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
