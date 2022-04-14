Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $392,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $266.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.09 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a 200 day moving average of $320.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

