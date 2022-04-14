Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $297,000 Investment in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMI opened at $242.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

