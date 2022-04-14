Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $378,000 Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,961,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.