Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,255,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 82.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589,003 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $10,843,000.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

