Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

