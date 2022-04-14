Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $321,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cognex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Cognex (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.