Barclays Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $230.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.
Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $184.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $153.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79.
In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
