Barclays Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $230.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $184.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $153.64 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,769,000 after buying an additional 683,501 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after buying an additional 426,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.