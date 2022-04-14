Barclays Increases Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target to 850.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from 750.00 to 850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.75.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.20. 885,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.