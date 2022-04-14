Barclays Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €11.60

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to €11.60 ($12.61) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.64) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.77.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of DVDCF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.