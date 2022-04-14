Barclays Raises Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €105.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,167. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 304,603 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

