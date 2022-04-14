Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.19

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €51.19 ($55.64) and traded as high as €67.73 ($73.62). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €67.73 ($73.62), with a volume of 3,679,535 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.59 and its 200-day moving average is €51.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)
Read More
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.