Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.93 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00194337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00042032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.66 or 0.00388236 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

