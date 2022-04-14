Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.87. Benson Hill shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 27,397 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

