Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 139,470 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $22,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

