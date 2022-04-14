BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,358,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,839,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The business had revenue of $427.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BEST by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 108,574 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

