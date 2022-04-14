BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 1,358,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,839,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The firm has a market cap of $208.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 252.46%. The business had revenue of $427.59 million during the quarter.
BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
