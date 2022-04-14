Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $663,417.69 (BZNT)

Bezant (BZNT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Bezant coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $663,417.69 and $36.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00034201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.