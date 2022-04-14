Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGFV opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

