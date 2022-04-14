BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Up 6.1%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 13,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,874,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.
