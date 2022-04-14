Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

BPTH opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

