Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.11. 68,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 113,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a PE ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.