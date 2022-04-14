Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.11. 68,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 113,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.
Separately, TheStreet raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a PE ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 0.64.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.
