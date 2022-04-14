Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Biogen worth $19,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.88. 19,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,066. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

