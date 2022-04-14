Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 110359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

