Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.66.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

TSE BIR traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,613. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$10.04.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.