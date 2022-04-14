BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (COAL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $16,103.02 and $90.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00566211 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.