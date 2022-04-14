Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Tops $735,406.29

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $735,406.29 and $289.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

