Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $84.14 or 0.00210437 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $89.88 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,982.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.29 or 0.00838604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00026762 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,032,064 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

