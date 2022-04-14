BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $715.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $744.59 and its 200 day moving average is $841.44. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.94.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

