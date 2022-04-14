BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $803.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $897.94.

NYSE:BLK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $715.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,105. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $744.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $841.44.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

