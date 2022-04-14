BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $791.85

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 791.85 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 789 ($10.28), with a volume of 478747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 765 ($9.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 726.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 626.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 3.53%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

