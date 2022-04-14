Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.98 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,862 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,487 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

