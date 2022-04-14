Blackstone’s (BX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $155.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.42.

NYSE BX opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.03.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

