Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 271.2% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,847,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,634,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,077,000.
Shares of BCSAU remained flat at $$10.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.40.
