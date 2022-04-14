Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of BE opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,737. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

