BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of 98.88 and a beta of -0.16. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 338.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BM Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

