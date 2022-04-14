Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,827 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.