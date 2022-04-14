Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.70.

BAH opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

