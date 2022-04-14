Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 2.3%

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.54. 243,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 433,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000.
About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)
Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.
