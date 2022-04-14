Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 2.3%

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.54. 243,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 433,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Get Bowlero alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bowlero Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Bowlero during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.