BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 3.3%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 23,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,358,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Get BRC alerts:

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.